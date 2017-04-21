by El Joe T. Hodo Show / NNTV

11/26/2017 7:45 pm

Earthquake! El Joe T. Hodo Show Special Report

The Earthquake in Central Mexico on September 19th was a national tragedy. But for Joe T. Hodo, the real catastrophe was that millions of Mexicans organized and came together to do what the government could not. An organized citizenry is the greatest threat to the Texas oil magnate’s presidential candidacy! Joe panicked as ordinary citizens rescued survivors and provided relief to those left homeless. Joe files this “Special Report” to talk about how he got a hold of a very unique dog to help deal with the “threat.”