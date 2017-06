by Narco News TV / El Joe T. Hodo Show

06/27/2017 11:16 am

El Joe T. Hodo Show Ep. 4: Padre Solalinde / Las Patronas

For Joe T. Hodo, Central American migrants in Mexico are a Texas-sized oil well just waiting to be tapped and exploited. Padre Alejandro Solalinde and Las Patronas are at the forefront of a movement to show solidarity and support to migrants. Can Joe turn them into partners in his fracking business? We think you know the answer to that one, but watch Joe as he almost dies (laughing) as he tries…