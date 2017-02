by NNTV

02/07/2017 12:48 am

El Joe T. Hodo Show Ep. 3: Miss Guerrero / Afromexicanos

In the third installment of NNTV’s “El Joe T. Hodo Show,” Samantha Leyva, Miss Guerrero 2016, defends her community from Texas oilman Joe T. Hodo and shows him the rich traditions of Afro-Mexican culture. But Joe can’t stop plotting to try and use centuries of racial inequality in Mexico to his own advantage…